bbno$ is merging music and gaming culture with his latest single, “Save Me,” created in partnership with Diablo to mark a major update to Diablo II: Resurrected.

The viral rapper, a longtime fan of the franchise, collaborated with Blizzard Entertainment on the track and its cinematic music video. The release celebrates Reign of the Warlock, the game’s first major update in 26 years.

The video casts bbno$ as the newly introduced Warlock class, blending live action and animated sequences inspired by the game’s lore. It also includes a tribute to fan favorite character Deckard Cain, nodding to longtime community memes and moments.

“I’ve thrown Diablo LAN parties and clocked north of 300 days played in this game. My website is literally Act 1. So when Blizzard reached out, it felt like they finally noticed I’ve been obsessed this whole time. Honestly, it was the most full-circle moment of my life.”

“Save Me” was developed by creative agency GUT Los Angeles and directed by Sterling Rose and Rafael Perez of Dreambear, further cementing the crossover between gaming fandom and music culture.

