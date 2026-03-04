Drake continues to keep listeners in suspense as anticipation builds around a long discussed project titled ICEMAN.

“What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying”



— Drake via IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/78cMC4fNmY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) March 3, 2026

For nearly two years, the Toronto rapper has dropped subtle hints about the album through scattered references and cryptic online posts, but he has yet to announce an official release date. The ongoing mystery has fueled speculation among fans and industry watchers alike.

A new rumor circulating online suggested the project could arrive on March 6. However, without confirmation from Drake or anyone connected to his camp, the reported date remains unverified.

The artist recently added to the intrigue with a social media post that included a collage of images and messages. Among them were a shirt reading “They doubted me” and signage displaying the phrases “Talk is Cheap” and “Warning ICEMAN.”

Drake paired the images with a caption that immediately caught attention: “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying.”

The message sparked a range of interpretations. Some observers believe it may reference the intense public conversation surrounding his recent rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. Others see it as a broader reflection on how public narratives can develop while artists continue working behind the scenes.

Regardless of the meaning, the strategy has kept Drake firmly in the cultural spotlight. By offering just enough to spark conversation while withholding clear details, the artist has turned uncertainty itself into part of the rollout.

Until Drake confirms the plan, ICEMAN remains one of the most talked about albums that fans are still waiting to hear.