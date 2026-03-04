Floyd Mayweather Jr. is lining up a packed calendar for 2026, adding another high profile event to an already active return to the spotlight.

The undefeated boxing icon recently revealed he will face legendary Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis in an exhibition fight scheduled for June in Athens, Greece. The announcement arrived shortly after Mayweather confirmed plans to come out of retirement for a rematch with Manny Pacquiao later this year.

Mayweather shared the news directly with fans on social media, signaling that his competitive run in 2026 is only getting started.

“2026 is already shaping up to be an exciting year for me,” American Mayweather said on Instagram.

“I’m on the way to entertain!! Athens, Greece, get ready. This summer will be a legendary battle.”

The Athens exhibition will bring Mayweather into the ring with Zambidis, a respected kickboxing veteran known for his explosive knockout power. Zambidis compiled a 157-24 professional record with 87 knockouts before stepping away from active competition following his last bout in June 2015.

Beyond the exhibition circuit, Mayweather believes he still has the drawing power to dominate boxing’s financial landscape. In comments to ESPN, the former champion made it clear he intends to keep setting records inside and outside the ring.

“I still have what it takes to set more records in the sport of boxing,” Mayweather wrote. “From my upcoming Mike Tyson event to my next professional fight afterward — no one will generate a bigger gate, have a larger global broadcast audience, and generate more money with each event — than my events.”

Mayweather is also slated to meet Mike Tyson in April before his highly anticipated Pacquiao rematch in September.