On this day in Hip Hop history, we celebrate the 58th birthday of one of the culture’s most influential voices and tastemakers, Brand Nubian founder Maxwell Dixon, better known to the world as Grand Puba.

Born in 1966, Puba’s impact on Hip Hop stretches far beyond his catalog of classic records. While his lyrical contributions and unmistakable voice helped shape the sound of the late eighties and early nineties, his influence also helped define an entire era of Hip Hop fashion and style that still echoes through the culture today.

Grand Puba first made his mark as a member of the group Masters of Ceremony, releasing their debut album Dynamite in 1988. Though the project did not achieve the commercial success the group hoped for, it showcased Puba’s smooth delivery and clever wordplay, laying the groundwork for what would come next.

That next chapter would become one of the most important movements in early nineties Hip Hop. In 1990, Puba joined forces with Sadat X, Lord Jamar and DJ Alamo to form Brand Nubian. Their debut album One For All became an instant classic, blending sharp lyricism with reggae influences, new jack swing textures and socially conscious themes inspired by the Five Percent Nation. Songs like “Slow Down,” “All For One,” and “Wake Up” helped position the group as one of the most important voices in Hip Hop’s golden era.

While Brand Nubian helped define the intellectual and spiritual direction of early nineties rap, Grand Puba simultaneously became a major trendsetter in the culture’s fashion landscape. During a time when Hip Hop style was evolving into a powerful cultural statement, Puba’s signature look helped push brands like Tommy Hilfiger into the forefront of urban fashion. His bold use of colorful rugby shirts, oversized Hilfiger logos, and layered streetwear aesthetics helped create the blueprint for the hip hop fashion explosion that would dominate the decade. Long before corporate marketing caught on to Hip Hop’s influence, artists like Puba were organically introducing these brands to the streets and the global audience watching the culture grow.

After leaving Brand Nubian shortly after their debut, Puba launched a successful solo career with his 1992 album Reel to Reel. The project featured the standout single “360 Degrees What Goes Around,” which climbed the charts and solidified him as a respected solo artist. He followed that success with his 1995 album 2000, which included the fan favorite “I Like It I Wanna Be Where You Are,” further proving his versatility and staying power.

By the late nineties, Puba reunited with Brand Nubian for the 1998 album Foundation, which became the group’s most commercially successful release. The single “Don’t Let It Go To Your Head” reached the Billboard Hot 100 and introduced a new generation to the group’s message and chemistry.

Throughout his career, Grand Puba’s presence has been felt across the culture. His voice and lyrical style have appeared alongside artists such as Mary J Blige, Missy Elliott and Beanie Sigel, while his influence can even be heard in the way later artists approached smooth conversational flows. His work was also famously referenced and sampled by Tupac on the track “Old School,” a testament to the respect Puba earned from his peers.

More than three decades into his career, Grand Puba remains one of Hip Hop’s true architects. From pioneering conscious lyricism to shaping the visual identity of early nineties Hip Hop fashion, his legacy runs deeper than charts or accolades. He helped define what it meant to look, sound and move like Hip Hop.

Happy 58th birthday to Grand Puba, a legend whose contributions continue to inspire the culture.