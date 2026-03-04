James Talarico Defeats Jasmine Crockett in Texas Senate Primary

State Rep. James Talarico secured victory in the Texas Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, defeating U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett in a costly and closely watched contest that energized Democrats hoping for a breakthrough in November.

Talarico now advances to the general election, though his Republican opponent remains undecided. Incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is set for a May runoff against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. According to The AP, the GOP runoff is expected to intensify in the coming weeks and could shift depending on whether Donald Trump weighs in with an endorsement.

Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in more than three decades. Still, Talarico struck an optimistic tone after his win, declaring, “We’re about to take back Texas.”

Crockett’s campaign signaled it may challenge the results, citing concerns in Dallas County. Speaking Tuesday night briefly, Crockett warned that “people have been disenfranchised.”

The November race is already shaping up as one of the most closely followed Senate battles in the country.