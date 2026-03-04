Vice Mayor Jason Lee joined actress and author Tiffany Haddish in South Stockton to mark Read Across America with a day focused on literacy and youth empowerment.

Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish Celebrate Read Across America in South Stockton

The pair visited local schools to read Haddish’s children’s book, Layla, The Last Black Unicorn, which centers on self-acceptance and embracing individuality. Lee read to students at August Knodt Elementary in Weston Ranch, while Haddish visited Aspire Secondary Academy in Sierra Vista.

Afterward, they donated books to the Van Buren Library, Maya Angelou Library, and Weston Ranch Library to expand access to reading materials across the community.

“In a time when so many of our children are navigating identity and belonging, stories like Layla remind them that being different is not a weakness — it’s a superpower,” said Vice Mayor Jason Lee. “When we put books in a child’s hands, we put possibility in their future.”

Students participated in discussions about their goals and dreams, while educators praised the visit for promoting representation and literacy throughout Stockton.