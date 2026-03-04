West Coast rap legend Kurupt is back home and recovering after a recent health scare that left fans and members of the hip hop community concerned.

Sources close to the situation say the longtime member of Tha Dogg Pound was released from the hospital several weeks ago after spending an extended period receiving treatment for serious health issues. Details surrounding the medical situation have not been publicly disclosed, but those close to the rapper say he is now recovering and in good spirits.

Kurupt’s wife and manager, Lisa “LeeLee” Brown, recently shared an update with fans on social media, posting a photo of the couple together after his return home. Alongside the image she wrote, “Home is where the heart is… Life is not about the rough roads… it’s about the resilience.” Her message offered reassurance to supporters who had been closely following updates about the rapper’s condition.

During Kurupt’s hospitalization, his longtime partner Daz Dillinger also spoke out, asking fans across the hip hop community to send their prayers and positive energy.

“GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE… I need everybody to hit Kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz,” he wrote, showing the deep bond between the two artists who helped define the sound of West Coast rap in the 1990s.

Kurupt rose to prominence as one half of Tha Dogg Pound alongside Daz Dillinger during the golden era of Death Row Records, contributing to classic releases such as Dogg Food and appearing on landmark projects throughout the label’s historic run.

Known for his sharp lyricism, distinctive voice and influence on West Coast hip hop, Kurupt has remained a respected figure in the culture for more than three decades. News of his recovery has been met with relief from fans and peers who have long recognized his contributions to the genre.

For now, supporters are simply happy to see the veteran MC back home and continuing his recovery. Judging by the outpouring of love from the hip hop community, it is clear that the well wishes sent his way carried real weight.

Welcome home, Kurupt.