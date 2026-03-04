In an age marked by media saturation and competing narratives, Let The Truth Be Told, hosted by Steve Murdock, known widely as Elder Tarah, continues to carve out a bold and uncompromising space in the podcasting landscape. Rooted in biblical principles yet unafraid to tackle modern realities, the platform delivers insightful discussions on the music industry, current events, global affairs, conspiracy theories, spiritual truths, and holistic health.

With more than two decades of experience as a truth-teller and spiritual leader, Elder Tarah has built a reputation for direct, thought-provoking dialogue designed for a conscious audience seeking authenticity over popularity and substance over surface-level commentary.

A Mission to Enlighten and Empower

Mission Statement:

Let The Truth Be Told seeks to enlighten, empower, and engage listeners by offering an unfiltered, spiritually grounded perspective on the issues of our time.

The podcast serves as a platform for artists, influencers, chefs, entrepreneurs, and cultural figures who are “woke and awake.” Through in-depth interviews and commentary, Elder Tarah dissects the inner workings of the music industry, addresses social and political developments, and explores spiritual interpretations of world events.

In addition to cultural and prophetic conversations, the show incorporates discussions on holistic living, including nutritional health, natural wellness strategies, and cooking segments aimed at promoting mindful lifestyles. The objective is complete empowerment, spiritually, mentally, and physically.

Street Teaching and Community Impact

At the core of Elder Tarah’s calling is his role as a street teacher and outreach leader. He believes in bringing biblical truth directly to the people, meeting individuals in public spaces, urban neighborhoods, and overlooked communities. His engagement extends to those seeking redemption and restoration, particularly individuals striving to rebuild their lives and rediscover purpose.

Through mentorship, spiritual guidance, and consistent presence, he emphasizes accountability, faith, and transformation as pathways to renewal.

Prophecy, Culture, and Clarity

A defining feature of Let The Truth Be Told is its examination of current events through the lens of scripture and prophecy. From economic shifts to global tensions and natural disasters, Elder Tarah offers interpretations grounded in biblical understanding. For listeners navigating uncertainty, the podcast provides structure, insight, and spiritual context.

Beyond prophecy, the show also addresses everyday challenges—relationships, personal discipline, health, and career development, offering scriptural frameworks for practical solutions.

Future Expansion and Brand Growth

As Let The Truth Be Told continues to gain momentum, the brand is strategically positioned for significant expansion. Upcoming and potential future endeavors include:

Merchandise Line

A full merchandise rollout featuring branded apparel, headwear, accessories, and inspirational products designed to reflect the podcast’s message of awakening and truth. Limited edition drops and signature collections could further solidify brand identity.

Live “On The Road” Tour

Plans for multi-city live podcast tour events would allow Elder Tarah to engage audiences face-to-face. These events could include:

Live podcast recordings

Audience Q&A sessions

Panel discussions

Meet-and-greet experiences

Community outreach activations

Such tours would strengthen listener loyalty while expanding the podcast’s national footprint.

Digital Subscription & Premium Content

A subscription-based membership model may offer:

Exclusive bonus episodes

Behind-the-scenes content

Private livestream discussions

Early access to merchandise and event tickets

This approach would create recurring revenue while fostering a deeper connection with core supporters.

Strategic Sponsorships & Partnerships

The podcast is well-positioned to attract sponsorship deals aligned with health, wellness, independent media, and conscious lifestyle brands. Collaborative partnerships with emerging artists and thought leaders could further expand reach and influence.

Conferences & Kingdom-Building Events

Long-term vision may include hosting annual conferences or faith-centered summits focused on truth, prophecy, culture, entrepreneurship, and holistic living—establishing the brand as both a media outlet and a movement.

Building a Legacy Through Media

More than a podcast, Let The Truth Be Told represents a growing media platform dedicated to awakening minds and strengthening communities. With a clear business plan outlining startup investments, diversified revenue streams, and scalable growth strategies, the brand is structured for long-term sustainability.

As Elder Tarah continues to speak boldly on faith, culture, and current events, the podcast stands as a voice for those seeking clarity in chaotic times. With expansion into merchandise, touring, digital memberships, and live events, Let The Truth Be Told is evolving from a broadcast into a brand, one built on conviction, consciousness, and courage.

The message remains unwavering: truth is not optional, it is essential.