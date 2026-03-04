SOURCE SPORTS: Braves’ Jurickson Profar Suspended For Entire 2026 Season After Testing Positive For PED…Again

The Atlanta Braves were dealt a major blow ahead of the 2026 season after outfielder Jurickson Profar was officially suspended for 162 games following his second violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

According to league officials, Profar tested positive for exogenous testosterone and its metabolites, substances banned under MLB policy. Because it marks his second PED offense, the penalty is automatic. Profar will miss the entire 2026 season without pay, forfeiting his full $15 million salary while also becoming ineligible for postseason play and international competition, including the upcoming World Baseball Classic where he had been expected to represent the Netherlands.

The suspension is particularly stunning considering Profar’s career resurgence over the past two seasons. Once the top ranked prospect in baseball when he debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2012 at just 19 years old, the Curaçao native endured years of injuries and inconsistency before reestablishing himself as a productive bat. His revival reached a peak in 2024 when he earned an All Star selection with the San Diego Padres, which helped him secure a multi year deal with Atlanta.

However, Profar had already served an 80 game suspension during the 2025 season after testing positive for human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone that can stimulate testosterone production. Despite missing half of that season, he returned to post solid numbers, batting .245 with 14 home runs and 43 runs batted in across 80 games.

Now, with a second violation triggering the harshest penalty under the league’s program, Profar becomes one of the few players in recent years to receive a full season suspension for repeat PED offenses.

The impact on Atlanta’s roster is immediate. With Opening Day approaching, the Braves must quickly reassess their offensive structure after losing a player they expected to contribute heavily in the lineup. The suspension does create approximately $15 million in salary relief, but it also forces the front office to address a sudden hole in the lineup.

Analysts, including Braves insider Jake Mastroianni, have already begun examining possible internal replacements. Options within the organization include Eli White, Dominic Smith and Ben Gamel, players who could potentially form a platoon situation between designated hitter and left field depending on matchups.

External additions could also be considered. Veteran hitters such as Andrew McCutchen or versatile infield bat Isaac Paredes have been mentioned as possible targets if Atlanta decides to pursue help through free agency or the trade market.

For Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the challenge now becomes finding the right balance between roster stability and immediate production. The loss of Profar not only reshapes the lineup construction but also introduces questions about team chemistry following another unexpected setback.

Atlanta remains one of the National League’s most talented teams, but the timing of this suspension complicates its preparation for what was expected to be another serious run at NL East supremacy. Whether the Braves respond with internal depth, outside acquisitions or creative lineup adjustments will play a significant role in determining if their championship window remains wide open in 2026.