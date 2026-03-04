One of the most historic venues in baseball will host a groundbreaking celebration of Black college athletics this spring when the inaugural Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic takes place at Wrigley Field. The event, organized by Black Baseball Media, will showcase top Historically Black Colleges and Universities while highlighting the legacy and future of Black excellence in baseball.

Scheduled for May 2, 2026, the Classic will feature a matchup between Prairie View A&M Panthers and Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The game will take place at the iconic ballpark following a Chicago Cubs home game earlier in the day, making it the first time HBCU baseball programs will compete inside one of Major League Baseball’s most historic stadiums.

The Classic is designed to mirror the energy and cultural tradition long associated with HBCU football classics, combining elite college competition with the vibrant pageantry that defines Black college culture. Organizers say the event will include marching band performances, fan activations, and community celebrations that highlight the rich traditions of HBCU athletics.

Black Baseball Media CEO Earnest Horton, who is spearheading the event, emphasized that the Classic is about more than just one game. “Our mission is to elevate the next generation of talent and expand opportunity in Black baseball,” Horton said in a statement. “With the support of the Chicago Cubs, bringing this Classic to Wrigley Field allows us to build a baseball tradition that mirrors the decades long impact of the Chicago Football Classic.”

The event also carries symbolic weight because of the venue itself. Wrigley Field remains the only existing Major League ballpark where Jackie Robinson once played during his historic career. Chicago officials have described the Classic as a powerful opportunity to honor the legacy of African Americans in baseball while inspiring a new generation of athletes and fans.

Beyond the game itself, organizers plan to host youth baseball clinics, educational programming, and community events throughout Chicago in the days leading up to the Classic. The goal is to connect local youth with HBCU programs while promoting greater visibility for Black college baseball on a national stage.

For Prairie View A&M and Alabama A&M, the matchup represents both competition and opportunity. Each program will step onto one of baseball’s most recognizable fields to showcase the talent, tradition, and resilience that define HBCU athletics.

As Black representation in professional baseball continues to be a point of discussion across the sport, the Chicago HBCU Baseball Classic offers something powerful: visibility. When the Panthers and Bulldogs take the field at Wrigley, they will not only be playing a conference matchup. They will be writing a new chapter in the ongoing story of Black baseball.