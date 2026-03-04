On the latest episode of The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, while speaking on the success of his latest single “Let ‘Em Know”, T.I. addresses his sons’ involvement in the ongoing beef between him and 50 Cent at the 6:54 mark.

T.I. stated that he is disappointed by their participation, most notably in his son, King. He cited the moment King took things too far as the afternoon of February 26th, when he posted an Instagram Reel donning a shirt with a picture of 50 Cent’s deceased mother.

Though he frowns upon this moment, T.I. finds honor in his son’s willingness to defend their mother against anybody who disrespects her.

This sentiment was also shared about his older son, Domani’s response, which was widely considered as more measured compared to that of King. This feud marks one of the most visible moments in recent memory of T.I. and his family following the conclusion of their series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle in spring of 2017.

T.I. deems the series’ effect on the family as a net negative, due to the removal of mystery and its effects on the business of the Atlanta rapper. He went on to state that the goal of the show was to improve his public image following his two prison stints, in this way he deemed the show successful.

T.I. also stated that the show helped further his understanding of who his kids were as individuals, citing this as a major breakthrough as a parent and calling them all stars in their own right, much like he was in his acting and directorial debut, ATL.

The film’s 20th anniversary is this year, and T.I., at the 56:40 mark, said has plans for the “biggest skate party ever” if all goes well with what he has planned.

The mogul also shared an anecdote at the 38:20 mark about his chart topping single “Live Your Life” featuring Rihanna. He shared that the song’s producer, Just Blaze did the reference track for Rihanna’s sections of the track, which brought a laugh to the hosts on the show.

T.I.’s final studio album, Kill The King, will release later this year.