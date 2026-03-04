During a recent appearance on The Ebro Show, T.I. opened up about his sons becoming involved in his ongoing feud with 50 Cent.

While promoting his single “Let ‘Em Know,” the Atlanta rapper admitted he was disappointed, particularly with his son King. He referenced a February 26 Instagram post in which King shared an image wearing a shirt featuring 50 Cent’s late mother, calling it a moment that went too far.

Despite that, T.I. said he respects his son’s instinct to defend their mother against perceived disrespect. He shared similar thoughts about his older son Domani, whose response to the conflict was viewed by many as more restrained.

T.I. also reflected on the long term impact of his family’s reality series, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which ended in 2017. He described the show as a mixed experience, saying it removed some mystery from his brand but achieved its goal of reshaping his image after legal troubles.

He added that the series helped him better understand his children as individuals, calling them stars in their own right, much like he was in ATL.