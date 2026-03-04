British rapper Ghetts is awaiting sentencing at London’s Old Bailey after admitting responsibility in a fatal driving incident that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian.

The artist, whose legal name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. Prosecutors told the court that the 41 year old struck 20 year old Yubin Tamang with his BMW on Redbridge Lane in Ilford late on the night of October 18, 2025. Tamang had been crossing the road when the collision occurred at around 11:33 p.m. He was taken to a hospital but died two days later from his injuries.

Authorities say Clarke-Samuel did not stop following the crash. Prosecutors allege he continued driving along Worcester Crescent after the incident. Metropolitan Police officers visited his home the following morning and discovered a black BMW with extensive front damage.

In addition to the fatal charge, Clarke-Samuel also admitted to other dangerous driving offenses linked to incidents in Camden, Islington, and Hackney. After entering his pleas, the court ordered him into custody and imposed an immediate ban from driving.

During earlier proceedings, the presiding judge indicated that “a custodial sentence should be expected,” suggesting prison time is likely when the court reconvenes for sentencing.

Tamang, who was an only child, had moved to the United Kingdom to pursue his education. His death has drawn significant attention, particularly within London and among members of the Nepalese community.

Clarke-Samuel built a notable career in British music under the name Ghetts, collaborating with Skepta, Stormzy, and Ed Sheeran. He has also appeared on screen, including a role as Krazy in the Netflix series Supacell.