Wow. We did not have this on our peace treaty bingo card. Will Smith and Chris Rock may soon face each other publicly for the first time since their widely discussed encounter at the Academy Awards. According to individuals familiar with ongoing conversations, the two entertainers are exploring the idea of a televised interview with ABC News.

If the discussion moves forward, it would mark their first shared appearance since the moment during the 2022 Oscars broadcast that stunned audiences around the world. Neither Smith nor Rock has commented publicly on the potential interview, and ABC News has not released any official details about a possible program.

The incident occurred during the live ceremony when Smith walked onstage after Rock delivered a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith. The unexpected confrontation quickly became one of the most talked about moments in modern television history.

Shortly after the altercation, Smith returned to his seat and later accepted the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard. The evening remained overshadowed by what had happened earlier onstage.

In the aftermath, Smith publicly apologized to both Rock and the Academy, writing that his actions were “unacceptable and inexcusable.” The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later issued disciplinary action, banning Smith from its events for a decade.

Rock has addressed the situation only occasionally, touching on it during stand up appearances, including a 2023 Netflix special where he reflected on the incident without directly engaging Smith.

A joint interview would create the first opportunity for both men to discuss the event together in a live conversation. ABC News has not announced a schedule or confirmed that the interview will take place.