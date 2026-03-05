50 Cent set off a wave of online speculation after addressing reports suggesting he may be developing a documentary focused on Atlanta rapper T.I. The comment comes as tensions between the two artists have resurfaced in recent weeks, with their renewed feud drawing attention across social media and involving members of T.I.’s family.

TI documentary coming soon by 50 ? pic.twitter.com/lXz7LdCqna — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 5, 2026

On March 5, the New York rapper and producer shared a now deleted Instagram post that included a screenshot of a news headline claiming he was behind a project titled “Surviving T.I.” The rumored documentary was described as an investigative style project similar to the documentary series 50 previously produced about Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Instead of confirming whether the project is actually in development, 50 used the post’s caption to reference how he handled the rollout of the earlier documentary.

“Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming,” he wrote.

The remark appeared to allude to the period before the documentary examining allegations surrounding Combs was publicly announced. That project, which premiered in late 2025, drew widespread attention and placed 50 Cent in the spotlight as one of its executive producers.

In the same post, 50 then shifted his focus to T.I., suggesting the Atlanta rapper could face difficult questions during upcoming appearances tied to his promotions.

“I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases,” he added.

T.I. and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, have previously denied allegations related to past accusations, and several lawsuits tied to those claims have since been dismissed.