ABC has officially renewed Abbott Elementary for Season 6, extending the run of the award winning comedy into the 2026 to 2027 television season.

According to Variety, the renewal continues a pattern for the network, marking the fourth straight year that the popular sitcom has been the first series to secure a spot on the upcoming schedule. Five seasons into its run, the show remains a major hit with younger viewers and families.

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the workplace comedy currently ranks as television’s top comedy among Adults 18 to 49 in seven day multiplatform viewing, according to Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings.

Per tradition, 'Abbott Elementary's renewal got a special announcement, this time by Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) with an outgoing message on her voicemail (listen below)



More details here: https://t.co/x29QgQlvJJ pic.twitter.com/hWkym2osri — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 4, 2026

