Pop star Britney Spears was taken into custody Wednesday night in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to law enforcement records. The arrest occurred the same evening that her Instagram account suddenly became inaccessible.

Britney Spears was arrested in Ventura County, California Wednesday night for a DUI, law enforcement sources have said. The pop superstar was handcuffed by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 PM last night, and she was booked by the sheriff's dept. around 3 AM. She was released from jail around 6 AM, according to inmate records.

Anyone attempting to view Spears’ profile now encounters a message that reads, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Authorities say California Highway Patrol officers detained the 44 year old singer at approximately 9:28 p.m. She was booked on suspicion of DUI following the stop.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Spears remained in custody overnight before being released early Thursday morning. Court filings show she is scheduled to appear before a judge on May 4.

Representatives for the Grammy-winning artist have not commented on the arrest or the disappearance of her social media page.

Earlier Wednesday, Spears uploaded a video from inside her home showing her dancing to the song “Rockabye” by Clean Bandit. During the clip, a brief wardrobe malfunction occurred. The singer later edited the video and placed an emoji over the moment before the post circulated online.

The incident arrives after months of renewed attention surrounding Spears’ personal life. Late last year, witnesses claimed they saw the singer depart a restaurant in Thousand Oaks and drive away in a manner they described as erratic. However, a restaurant manager later said Spears had not consumed alcohol during the visit.