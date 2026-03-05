Fans in Houston got a major surprise when Cardi B welcomed Megan Thee Stallion to the stage during her Little Miss Drama tour stop.

The two rap stars performed their chart topping hit “WAP,” sending the crowd into a frenzy. The appearance marked another hometown moment for Megan Thee Stallion, who is a Houston native.

The collaboration remains one of the most recognizable rap hits of the decade, and the live performance brought the energy of the viral track back to the stage for thousands of fans.

Cardi B brought out Megan Thee Stallion to perform “WAP” at her ‘Little Miss Drama’ tour in Houston. https://t.co/FgciWDMKs5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 5, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B on stage together at the Little Miss Drama Tour in Houston. pic.twitter.com/FnO7o78lnZ — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) March 5, 2026