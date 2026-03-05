On any given day in Newark’s South Ward, hip-hop culture lives in the streets, the conversations, and the community. So it was only fitting that when attorney and educator Asia J. Norton, Esq. stepped forward to announce her run for Newark’s South Ward City Council seat, members of the culture showed up to support one of their own.

The announcement took place at Union Chapel AME Church on Wainwright Street, a place deeply rooted in Norton’s story. It’s the same church where she grew up, where she once stood as a young girl holding a microphone during services. Years later, Norton returned to that very pulpit, but not as a child finding her voice. She showed up as a leader ready to represent the neighborhood that raised her.

But this wasn’t just a political moment. It felt like a cultural one.

Among those in attendance were two respected voices from Newark’s Hip-Hop community, both proud South Ward natives: NDO Champ and Big Seven.

NDO Champ, known throughout hip-hop circles as an influencer and health and wellness advocate, has used his platform to encourage discipline, self-improvement, and community uplift. His presence signaled that Norton’s campaign resonates beyond politics. It connects with a generation that believes leadership should come from people who understand the culture and the community firsthand.

Standing alongside him was Big Seven, another South Ward representative whose name rings bells in independent hip-hop media. As the founder of Time 2 Grind Radio, Seven has spent years spotlighting emerging artists and amplifying voices often overlooked by mainstream outlets. He’s also the creator of the streetwear brand Newark Illustrated, a clothing line that proudly celebrates the city’s identity and culture.

For many in the room, seeing figures from hip-hop stand alongside Norton wasn’t surprising. It was natural. Newark’s cultural leaders have long been connected to the neighborhoods they represent.

Veteran publicist Lynn Hobson, whose career in Hip-Hop and entertainment spans decades, was also present to support Norton as she begins her campaign.

“Hip-Hop has always been about voice and representation,” Hobson shared. “Asia J. Norton represents the kind of leadership that truly understands the South Ward because she comes from the South Ward. She’s educated, she’s grounded, and she’s committed to serving the people who raised her. I’m proud to support her.”

Norton’s campaign centers on issues that matter most to residents of the South Ward such as public safety, economic opportunity, and ensuring families have access to the resources they need to thrive. As a lifelong Newark resident, single mother, attorney, and educator, she brings both professional experience and personal connection to the role she’s seeking.

With the municipal election scheduled for May 12, 2026, Norton’s announcement marked the beginning of what many believe could become a defining moment for leadership in the South Ward.

And if the energy inside Union Chapel AME Church was any indication, her campaign is already building momentum. It is powered not just by politics, but by community, culture, a city that takes pride in supporting its own, and God.