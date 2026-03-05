In the South Ward of Newark, leadership and culture have always walked hand in hand. This was on full display recently at Union Chapel AME Church on Wainwright Street, where attorney and educator Asia J. Norton, Esq. officially announced her candidacy for the South Ward City Council seat.

The setting was deeply personal for Norton. Having grown up in Union Chapel AME, she returned to the same pulpit where she first found her voice as a young girl—this time, stepping forward as a seasoned leader ready to represent the neighborhood that raised her.

A Cultural Momentum

The announcement felt less like a standard political event and more like a community homecoming. Among the crowd were prominent figures from Newark’s Hip-Hop and media landscape, signaling that Norton’s message has struck a chord with the city’s cultural architects.

The well-known influencer and health advocate stood in support, representing a generation that values discipline and community uplift. Big Seven: The founder of Time 2 Grind Radio and the streetwear brand Newark Illustrated was also present. His involvement highlights Norton’s connection to the independent creators and entrepreneurs who amplify Newark’s identity.

The founder of and the streetwear brand was also present. His involvement highlights Norton’s connection to the independent creators and entrepreneurs who amplify Newark’s identity. Lynn Hobson: The veteran entertainment publicist, with decades of experience in the industry, spoke to Norton’s grounded nature. “Asia J. Norton represents the kind of leadership that truly understands the South Ward because she comes from the South Ward,” Hobson shared.

The Platform: Built on Lived Experience

Norton is a lifelong Newark resident, a single mother, an attorney, and an educator. This unique blend of professional expertise and personal connection forms the backbone of her campaign. Her platform focuses on the core pillars of South Ward life:

Creating pathways for local businesses and workers to thrive. Resource Access: Guaranteeing that families have the necessary tools to achieve stability and growth.

Looking Toward May 2026

The municipal election is scheduled for May 12, 2026. With the energy of the South Ward’s cultural leaders behind her, Norton’s campaign is building a momentum powered by a distinct mix of politics, community pride, and heritage.

As the race begins, Norton remains focused on a singular goal: serving the people who shaped her.