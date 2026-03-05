Draymond Green is speaking out in defense of the Atlanta Hawks and their controversial Magic City Night promotion, pushing back on criticism surrounding the event and the broader conversation about exotic dancing.

Green argued that the profession deserves more respect, describing the craft as something that requires real skill and expression.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been, but if you see it in action, it’s actually a form of art – that some choose to indulge in and some choose not to indulge in…[Cardi B is] selling out stadiums and her background would be that. I don’t think Cardi B has esteem issues. So, I think that’s actually a negative vantage point on these women that are in this line of work; that because they choose this line of work that they have esteem issues.”

The Golden State Warriors forward pointed to artists like Cardi B as an example of how people from similar backgrounds have achieved massive success and confidence in their careers.

Magic City Night has sparked debate online, and a stark reaction from Spurs forward Luke Kornet, but Green’s comments highlight a broader discussion about respect and perception surrounding dancers and nightlife culture.