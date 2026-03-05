J Balvin took the stage at the Houston Rodeo this week, performing inside NRG Stadium before a crowd of more than 70,000 fans.

Opening with “Mi Gente,” the Colombian star quickly set the tone for a global showcase inside one of Texas’ most iconic live venues. He moved seamlessly through hits including “Reggaeton,” “Amarillo,” and “Azul” from Colores, before launching into crowd favorites such as “Loco Contigo,” “Con Altura,” “Safari,” and “I Like It.” Pyrotechnics and towering flames elevated the spectacle, while his wardrobe shifted from a white tee and cowboy hat to a striking red ensemble for the final stretch.

A brief pause during “La Canción” allowed the audience to sing along in unison before he closed with “Que Calor” and “In Da Ghetto.”

Ahead of the performance, J Balvin teamed with Spotify to host a private meet-and-greet for 50 fans, underscoring his connection with supporters.

The show arrives as his latest single, “TONTO,” featuring Ryan Castro and DJ Snake, continues to gain momentum.

J Balvin is set to launch an arena tour in Mexico this spring, further expanding his live presence that remains central to his global reach.