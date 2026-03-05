Trump Weighs TX Endorsement, Signals Fear in Republicans Losing to Rep. Talarico

James Talarico has secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas after defeating fellow Democrat Jasmine Crockett in a high profile and expensive primary race. The victory has energized Democrats who hope to compete in the traditionally Republican state this November.

Talarico now moves on to the general election, though his Republican opponent has not yet been decided. Incumbent Senator John Cornyn will face Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, in a May runoff that is expected to intensify in the coming weeks. Observers say the race could also shift depending on whether Donald Trump issues an endorsement.

Texas has not elected a Democrat to statewide office in more than 30 years. Still, Talarico struck a confident tone following his primary victory, telling supporters, “We’re about to take back Texas.”

Crockett’s campaign has signaled it may challenge aspects of the election results. Speaking briefly Tuesday night, she warned that “people have been disenfranchised,” citing voting concerns in Dallas County.

The race is already shaping up to be one of the most closely watched Senate contests in the country. Trump also reacted to Talarico’s win on Truth Social, acknowledging the challenge ahead and referring to the Democrat as a “Radical Left Opponent.”

He added, “Now, this one, must be PERFECT! My endorsements within the Republican Party have been virtually insurmountable!” and later wrote, “We must win in November!!!”