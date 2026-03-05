The U.S. Justice Department reviewed whether former President Joe Biden or members of his staff violated the law by using an autopen to sign official presidential documents. However, prosecutors ultimately determined they could not move forward with a criminal case.

The inquiry came after calls from President Donald Trump to investigate Biden’s actions. According to The New York Times, prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington examined the issue but concluded there was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

The investigation focused on whether Biden’s use of an autopen, a device that replicates a signature, could invalidate certain presidential documents. The review was connected to claims that some pardons issued near the end of Biden’s presidency may have been improper. Prosecutors ultimately determined there was no viable path to build a case.

The probe was handled by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, led by longtime Trump ally Jeanine Pirro. The matter was quietly shelved in recent months.

The abandoned investigation follows another failed effort by prosecutors tied to the same office. In a separate case, a grand jury declined to issue an indictment against six Democratic lawmakers who had posted a video reminding military and intelligence personnel that they must refuse illegal orders.