A new viral clip featuring Lil Durk and his daughter is spreading across social media, offering a rare personal moment between the Chicago rapper and his child while he remains in federal custody awaiting trial on murder for hire charges.

The video, which appeared online March 5, shows Durk speaking with his daughter over the phone as she attempts a trending social media joke known as the “PC Prank.” The prank plays on jail terminology and has been circulating widely on TikTok.

Before the call begins, Durk’s daughter explains the setup to viewers. “Umm, hey guys, so I’m waiting on my dad to call because I’m about to do that prank on him, and say he’s from the ‘PC unit,’” she says. The caption reads, “Doing The PC Prank On My Dad.”

Once the call connects, the conversation begins casually. She tells Durk about a new student at school whose father is also incarcerated. “So there’s this new girl at my school, right?” she tells him. “And she was like, ‘Oh yeah, my dad is in jail too,’ so we started becoming friends.”

Durk listens closely before questioning part of the story. “She said her daddy what?” Durk asks.

When she repeats the claim about the “PC unit,” Durk quickly responds. “Ah yeah, I ain’t in no PC unit, baby,” he says. “I’m not in no PC.”

He then clarifies the meaning. “PC is ‘protective custody.’ It’s when you scared to be on the floor with regular people,” he says.

Moments later, the prank is revealed. “No, I was joking, dad. It was a joke,” she says while laughing. “I just saw it on TikTok, so I was just trying to do it to you.”

Durk laughs after realizing the joke. “Oh, I was like ‘what?!’” he replies.

Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, is currently scheduled to face trial in August.