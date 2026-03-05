Monaleo has canceled upcoming tour stops after revealing she underwent emergency surgery following a sudden medical emergency.
The Houston rapper shared the news with fans on social media Tuesday, explaining that the health scare forced her to step away from performances scheduled in Memphis and New Orleans.
“Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows,” she wrote on X. “I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications.”
In a follow-up message, Monaleo described the frightening moment that led her to seek medical help.
“Yesterday, out of nowhere got a sharp pain in my lower abdomen,” she added. “Took some pain meds 2 hours went by the pain got worse . I went to the ER and could hardly make it through the ultrasound without throwing up . Worst pain ever fr.”
She later explained doctors discovered a serious condition.
“I had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen. Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process…. listen to your body!!!!!!! if something feels off IT IS!!!!!”