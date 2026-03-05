A personal conflict between NBA YoungBoy and his former partner Arcola spilled into public view this week after a series of social media posts turned a private disagreement into a widely shared online argument.

The two share a child, and the exchange began after Arcola reposted a comment criticizing the rapper’s role as a parent. The original message accused him of prioritizing relationships over family responsibilities.

“Boy shut up and get them kids,” the tweet read. “Talked all that shi about Sherhonda picking men over you & yo rich a**! literally doing the same.”

Arcola appeared to support the criticism by adding her own remark to the repost. “Ahahahaaa this the one and not the 2,” she wrote.

NBA YoungBoy responded with a string of blunt messages that quickly intensified the situation. “Girl fk yo baby! You a never try again! Tell the world knock on my door,” he wrote. “Tbh have y’all can go to court b* I’ll gladly pay it’s f** you. I don’t play or do no pretending idc idgaf fwm.”

The posts triggered widespread backlash online, particularly because some of the remarks seemed to reference the child they share.

Soon after the exchange gained traction, NBA YoungBoy’s social media accounts appeared to disappear from public view. It remains unclear whether the accounts were temporarily disabled or permanently removed.

Arcola continued posting messages describing what she said were long standing frustrations related to parenting their son. “You don’t even love yourself btch!” she wrote. “I know it’s fck my baby, it’s been fck my baby when you let his finger get burned and yo lying a* wife said he got bit bye a ‘dog’ fck you and everything you stand for btch, you gone rot in hell too.”

In another message she added, “I took care of KAELL BY MYSELF AND YOU KNOW THIS BE FR MY N***A.“