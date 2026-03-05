Nigel Sylvester has unveiled his latest sneaker collaboration, revealing the “Brick After Brick” edition of the Air Jordan 4 on Instagram.
The new pair features a striking mix of red, off white, and black tones, continuing Sylvester’s Bike Air concept that blends BMX culture with sneaker design. The release builds on the athlete’s growing partnership with Jordan Brand and expands the storytelling behind his signature style.
Adding to the buzz around the sneaker, basketball legend Michael Jordan recently stepped out wearing the pair, bringing renewed attention to the highly anticipated launch.