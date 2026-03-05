The New York Mets and their fan base received a positive update this week regarding the status of star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who continues to work his way back from offseason surgery on his left hamate bone. While there is still some ground to cover before Opening Day, the early signs suggest the Mets’ franchise cornerstone is trending in the right direction.

According to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Lindor began the next phase of his rehabilitation on Wednesday by starting his hitting progression. Mendoza did not specify how many swings Lindor took during the session, but the development represents an important step forward in the All Star shortstop’s recovery process.

Lindor underwent surgery on February 11 after experiencing issues related to the hamate bone in his left hand, an injury that can often affect a hitter’s power and grip strength. The recovery timeline from this type of procedure can vary, which initially raised questions about whether the Mets’ captain would be fully ready when the regular season begins.

Since the operation, Lindor has steadily increased his baseball activity over the past several days. On Monday, the veteran infielder resumed playing catch, signaling that his arm strength and throwing mechanics were progressing normally. By Tuesday, he was already participating in live defensive drills, taking ground balls and moving around the infield as he prepares to return to game shape.

Wednesday’s hitting session marks the most significant milestone so far in Lindor’s rehab, as it tests how his hand responds to the impact and stress of swinging the bat. For a player whose offensive production is a critical component of the Mets’ lineup, regaining full comfort at the plate will ultimately determine how quickly he can return to game action.

Despite the cautious approach, there remains optimism within the organization. Lindor himself, along with Mendoza and Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, has consistently expressed confidence that the five time All Star will be ready when the Mets host the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 26 to open the season at Citi Field.

Lindor’s presence in the lineup is vital for a Mets team looking to build momentum early in the year. As one of the game’s premier two way shortstops, he anchors the infield defense while serving as one of the club’s most consistent offensive producers and clubhouse leaders.

With just over three weeks remaining before Opening Day, Lindor’s steady progression through baseball activities will continue to be closely monitored. If his hand responds well to increased hitting work in the coming days, the Mets could soon clear their superstar for full baseball activities.

For now, the signs remain encouraging. And if everything continues on schedule, Mets fans may very well see their All Star shortstop back at his familiar position when the 2026 season officially gets underway in Queens. ⚾️