The New England Patriots are moving on from veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, according to multiple reports.
Diggs, who spent the 2025 season with New England, is coming off a torn ACL but still emerged as the top target for rookie quarterback Drake Maye. Despite the injury recovery, the veteran receiver led the Patriots in both receptions and receiving yards during the season.
The move marks a surprising end to Diggs’ short tenure with the franchise after he played a key role in the team’s passing attack. His production helped stabilize the offense while Maye adjusted to life in the NFL.
Diggs acknowledged the news on social media and shared a message of appreciation for the organization and its fans.
“THANK YOU for a hell of a year. We family forever @Patriots.”
The 31 year old receiver now enters free agency and is expected to draw interest from teams seeking an experienced playmaker.