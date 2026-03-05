The hit FX series The Bear may be coming to an end sooner than fans expected.

Guest star Jamie Lee Curtis suggested the acclaimed drama will wrap up with its upcoming fifth season. After posting on Instagram with the caption “FINISHED STRONG!,” she addressed speculation surrounding the show’s future, according to Variety.

“Everybody’s confirmed the show is ending. I don’t understand why that’s such a [big deal]. Unless I’m gonna get a call from all the people saying, ‘You just told [everyone],’ I think everybody understood that it was the last season of the show. If it isn’t, then I’ve completely blown it.”

FX has not officially confirmed the series finale.