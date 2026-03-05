On this day in 1992, Brooklyn/Teaneck, New Jersey duo Das EFX shook up Hip Hop by releasing their groundbreaking single “They Want EFX” under East West Records.

With their signature rapid-fire, stuttering rhyme style, Krazy Drazy and Skoob introduced a new wave of lyricism that influenced an entire generation of rappers in the early ‘90s. Their distinct delivery, packed with tongue-twisting syllables and playful references, set them apart, making “They Want EFX” an instant classic.

Built around samples from Malcolm McLaren’s “Buffalo Gals,” James Brown’s “Blind Man Can See It,” and Boogie Down Productions’ “Breath Control II,” the track became a blueprint for many who followed in their footsteps. Das EFX’s ability to weave in famous TV commercial slogans and pop culture references made their style unmistakable. While their signature flow was often imitated, the duo proved their versatility by adapting to a more traditional cadence later in their career without losing their impact.

As the lead single from their debut album Dead Serious, “They Want EFX” saw significant commercial success, peaking at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart in 1992. Over three decades later, the song remains a defining moment in hip-hop history, cementing Das EFX’s legacy as pioneers of a style that left a lasting imprint on the culture.