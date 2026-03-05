On this day in Hip Hop history, March 5, 1991, Long Island trio De La Soul released their classic single “A Rollerskating Jam Called Saturdays,” another standout moment from their groundbreaking sophomore album De La Soul Is Dead.

Produced by the legendary Prince Paul, the track captured the carefree energy of old school roller skating rinks while blending Hip Hop with funk, soul, and pop influences that were signature elements of De La’s sound. Built around a sample of “Grease” from Frankie Valli and featuring vocals from Q Tip of A Tribe Called Quest and singer Vinia Mojica, the song brought together key members of the Native Tongues collective during one of the most creative periods in early 90s Hip Hop.

Lyrically, Posdnuos, Trugoy the Dove, and Maseo celebrated the nostalgic culture of weekend skating parties, where DJs, dancers, and neighborhood crowds gathered for music, fun, and community. At a time when much of Hip Hop was beginning to shift toward harder street narratives, De La Soul continued to prove that creativity, humor, and positivity still had a strong place within the culture.

“A Rollerskating Jam Called Saturdays” became one of the album’s most beloved tracks and remains a fan favorite more than three decades later. Its playful energy and timeless groove perfectly captured De La Soul’s unique ability to blend innovative lyricism with musical experimentation.

Salute to De La Soul, Prince Paul, Q Tip, and the entire Native Tongues movement for giving the culture another unforgettable moment in Hip Hop history.