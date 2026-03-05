President Trump announced that Markwayne Mullin will become the next Secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Oversight of the Department of Homeland Security,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The president confirmed the leadership change on Thursday, saying Mullin will assume the role on March 31, 2026. The move follows weeks of speculation about Noem’s future within the administration. She recently faced intense questioning from congressional Republicans, including scrutiny over a reported $220 million advertising contract tied to the department.

According to The New York Times, Trump also publicly contradicted Noem’s testimony during the week, saying he had not approved the ad campaign she referenced during questioning.

Despite her departure from the Homeland Security post, Trump said Noem would take on a new role connected to a broader security effort in the Western Hemisphere.

Announcing the decision on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.'”

BREAKING: Trump has FIRED DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and has tapped Senator Markwayne Mullin to fill the role effective March 31. pic.twitter.com/JEI3XwSaie — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) March 5, 2026

Mullin, a Republican senator from Oklahoma and longtime Trump ally, will now await confirmation from the Senate. The timeline for that process remains uncertain as lawmakers continue negotiating funding for the department.

Democrats have pushed for limits on immigration enforcement as part of any agreement tied to the department’s funding.