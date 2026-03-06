Cleveland Browns defensive standout Myles Garrett has received another traffic citation after authorities say he was driving well above the speed limit on an Ohio interstate.

According to reports, Garrett was stopped around 1:35 a.m. on Feb. 21 in Wooster, Ohio. Police said the NFL player was traveling 94 mph in a 70 mph zone while driving a Porsche. The citation marks the ninth speeding related ticket issued to Garrett since 2017.

Court records show Garrett was given a court date scheduled for next Tuesday. However, he will not be required to appear in person if he chooses to pay the fine associated with the ticket.

The officer involved in the stop noted in the citation “that he was kind and cooperative.”

The latest incident follows another speeding violation last year. On Aug. 9, Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 60 mph zone in Strongsville, a suburb outside Cleveland. That case resulted in a $250 fine.

When reporters later questioned him about the earlier ticket during a media availability, Garrett declined to discuss the matter in detail.

“I’d honestly prefer to talk about football,” Garrett said on Aug 20. “And this team than anything I’m doing off the field other than the back-to-school event that I did the other day.”

After further questions from reporters, he reiterated his focus on the team.

“People want to know a lot of things,” Garrett said after being pressed by reporters. “I try to keep my personal life personal. And I’d rather focus on this team when I can.”

Garrett was previously involved in a car crash in September 2022 that caused him to miss a game. Following the accident, he publicly thanked supporters who checked on him after the incident.