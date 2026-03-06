A month after Bad Bunny brought Latin hip-hop to the national stage at the Super Bowl, legendary rap group Cypress Hill dropped their first single since last year- and did it all in Spanish.

The hip-hop pioneers released their new single and music video titled “Wacha Trucha” featuring Mexican rapper Alemán on Friday. The track serves as the first official single from Cypress Hill’s upcoming album, a project performed entirely in Spanish that aims to highlight the group’s Latin roots and reconnect with their cultural heritage.

The song’s title reflects a phrase commonly used in Mexican slang that encourages people to stay alert and aware of their surroundings. In the track, Cypress Hill and Alemán deliver street-oriented lyrics centered on resilience, unity, and cultural pride. The artists use imagery such as gritty Southern California iconic landmarks and photos of “F*** ICE” to make not-so-subtle political statements, framing the song as a reminder that Latin and Chicano culture is not a passing trend but a lasting legacy shaped by history, community, and determination, according to the group’s official website.

In a statement about the release, Cypress Hill frontman B-Real described “Wacha Trucha” as more than just a song, calling it a cultural statement that reflects the ongoing global rise of Latin rap. He added that the upcoming Spanish-language album represents a “homecoming” for the group and a direct connection to their community.

B-Real states on the group’s website:

“We’re living through a powerful moment for Latin rap on a global scale, and we wanted to contribute something that reflects history, resilience, and evolution. This Spanish-language album represents a homecoming and a direct connection to our culture and our people.”

The collaboration with Alemán also highlights the growing connection between Mexican and Chicano rap scenes, bridging generations and audiences across borders. Production on the track comes from DJ Flict, a Grammy-nominated producer known for working with artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, and Wiz Khalifa.

The video can be viewed here: https://cypresshill.com/2026/03/06/cypress-hill-releases-wacha-trucha-with-aleman/