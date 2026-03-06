“2 Pretty” has become a verified street party hit and is being played at dancehall events across Jamaica including Boom Sundays, Uptown Mondays, Leggo Di Streets Wednesdays, Feel Good Thursdays, Dance All Fridays and Skyline Fridays in the important “Gyal Segment” or “Girls Segment” of the party.

Very few independent artists have been able to accomplish what singer songwriter Deportee has achieved. He has made not only a name for himself but has also established a growing global footprint as an independent reggae and dancehall artist. His hit single “2 Pretty” is a hot record in the streets of Jamaica and continues to gain momentum on the dancehall scene.

With more than forty eight thousand views on YouTube, the rising independent artist is becoming a force to watch as reggae, Afro pop and Afro beats audiences continue placing respect on his name. The single created strong engagement on social media as fans from around the world shared their reactions.

“I love this song. 2 Pretty by Deportee is my favorite song,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Amazing song. I love it so much. I will dance on it soon.”

“Hey I got something to tell you. You are the prettiest girl on the dance floor. We both know just one dance will not do. I am not going to leave without an encore,” Deportee sings in the opening verse. His message is clear. Every woman is beautiful and deserves to be treated like a lady. “You 2 Pretty/ You 2 Pretty /You 2 Pretty/ You 2 Pretty/ You 2 Pretty /You 2 Pretty/ You 2 Pretty/ To be dancing all alone,” he sings in the hook.

Currently gaining traction in the streets of Jamaica and online, the single has become an anthem that resonates with women worldwide. Deportee’s career has continued to grow through live performances and major appearances including performing at The Kite Festival in Jamaica and being introduced to the dancehall fraternity by Selecta Boom Boom at Boom Sundays.

2 Pretty has become a verified street party hit and continues to dominate dancehall party scenes in Jamaica including Boom Sundays, Uptown Mondays, Leggo Di Streets Wednesdays, Feel Good Thursdays, Dance All Fridays and Skyline Fridays during the highly anticipated girls segment of the party. Music critics describe the record as a sensual, descriptive and energetic addition to the modern catalog of Jamaican reggae and dancehall music.

“Dancehall is a variety show, so naturally the song is being embraced for bringing something different to the dancehall,” Deportee tells The Source. “It has an Afrobeats, R&B and dancehall fusion vibe with an uptempo rhythm and a major chord melody. That combination is unique in dancehall today and makes the song feel like a breath of fresh air for party goers.”

The music video for 2 Pretty regularly airs on Jamaica’s Hype TV network and receives radio play on SunCity 104.9 and Riddim 102.1 FM. Popular street party dancers have embraced the track, including well known dancer Shelly Belly who often performs playful antics to the song, including picking up women and spinning them while the record plays.

Dancehall Queen dancer Kiss Kiss also created a dance routine for the song which she has taught to the Boom divas. The routine can be seen whenever the record plays during Boom Sundays.

Deportee has also earned two number one hits on the iTunes charts. He reached number one in Mexico on the reggae iTunes charts for his single Getting Back With My Ex and number one on the reggae iTunes charts in Bermuda for his single Pressure Point. His growing impact on reggae and dancehall music signals the rise of a global independent artist.

Based in Detroit, Michigan and St. Mary, Jamaica, Deportee continues to bring a genre fluid sound that moves through reggae, dancehall, hip hop and R&B while leaving a distinct mark on each style.

