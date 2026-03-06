Born on this day in 1974 in the City of Brotherly Love, Dwight Grant, better known as Beanie Sigel or simply Beans, rose to prominence as a cornerstone of Philly Hip-Hop. As the leader of Roc-A-Fella Records’ State Property, he delivered raw, unfiltered lyricism that captured the struggles and realities of the streets, earning him a reputation as one of the most authentic emcees of his era.

Despite legal troubles and the eventual dissolution of Roc-A-Fella, Beanie’s influence never wavered. With six solo albums and three State Property collaborations, he repeatedly proved that his bars weren’t just entertainment—they were a reflection of his life. His presence on the mic was so undeniable that even Jay-Z kept him in the fold for multiple projects, a rare feat in the industry.

Beyond music, Beans made his mark in film, reinforcing his gangster persona with standout roles in State Property and its sequel, State Property 2, as well as Paper Soldiers and Death of a Dynasty. These roles further solidified his larger-than-life image as a street-hardened boss, blurring the lines between reality and entertainment.

Perhaps one of his lesser-known contributions to Hip-Hop history is his role in coining the name “Yeezy” for Kanye West. This moniker would later evolve into a billion-dollar brand.

Through the ups and downs, Beanie Sigel remains a respected Hip-Hop figure known for his unwavering authenticity and lyrical prowess.

Happy Born Day to Beans, wishing him many more!