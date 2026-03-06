R&B singer Isaiah Falls is back with new music, releasing his latest single “TABOO” through Roc Nation Distribution. The slow-burning record leans into late-night vulnerability, exploring themes of desire, connection and unfiltered intimacy.

Driven by sleek production and hypnotic melodies, the track captures the magnetic pull between two people surrendering to chemistry. Falls sets the mood from the start with the lyric, “Seductive but you’re so dangerous / No judgement if you only feel lust,” establishing a tone of passion without restraint.

Layered harmonies and his signature breathy delivery balance tenderness with confidence, reinforcing the alternative R&B style that has helped define his growing catalog.

“TABOO” arrives after a major year for Falls, highlighted by his debut album LVRS PARADISE: SIDE A. The project positioned his music as a “safe place for lovers,” focusing on intimacy, ego and the emotional complexities of modern relationships.