LeBron James added another historic milestone to his legendary career Thursday night. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ 120-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets, James knocked down a turnaround baseline jumper over Zeke Nnaji with 12.3 seconds left in the first quarter, marking the 15,838th made field goal of his career.

The basket pushed James past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most made field goals in National Basketball Association history.

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leader in field goals made! 💐#NBANigeria pic.twitter.com/8KTtJudLgd — NBA Nigeria (@NBANigeria) March 6, 2026

After the game, James reflected on the moment and the company his name now keeps in league history.

“Just to be able to link my name to being mentioned with some of the greatest to ever play this game has always been humbling and a pretty cool thing,” James said to ESPN. “I grew up watching, reading [about], idolizing a lot of the greats, and if I ever was able to be part of the NBA, I wanted to put myself in position that I can be named with some of the greats by doing something right. So, it’s pretty cool.