Atlanta’s Lo Kee Launches Women’s History Month Menu Honoring Latto, Ciara and NeNe Leakes

Lo Kee is celebrating Women’s History Month with a special prix-fixe menu honoring influential women who have helped shape Atlanta’s music, entertainment, and cultural scene.

Available now through March 31, the $50 per person experience highlights dishes inspired by stars such as Latto, Ciara, Monica, Mariah the Scientist, Tamar Braxton, and NeNe Leakes.

The Women’s History Month menu features four appetizers, four entrées, and a signature dessert. Each dish is named after a notable Atlanta woman and inspired by items they frequently enjoy at the restaurant.

Among the standout offerings is the Latto Crispy Rock Shrimp Tempura, an appetizer the rapper is known to order. The Mariah the Scientist Filet Mignon Cubes deliver a rich and tender entrée inspired by the singer’s refined taste. Guests finish the meal with The NeNe Leakes Thai Tea Crème Brûlée, a bold dessert created in tribute to the television personality and entrepreneur.

The themed menu reflects Lo Kee’s broader mission of celebrating culture through cuisine while spotlighting the women who help define Atlanta’s global impact across music, television and business.

Located in West Midtown, the Asian-fusion restaurant blends elevated flavors with subtle Southern influences. Since opening, Lo Kee has already drawn a number of high-profile visitors including Druski, T.I., Gucci Mane, Kandi Burruss and Angela Simmons.