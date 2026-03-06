Dr. Suga-T Stevens—known to the world as Suga-T—is hip hop royalty. As the first lady of The Click, the legendary multi–gold and platinum Bay Area rap group, she helped lay the foundation for West Coast culture alongside E-40, D-Shot, and B-Legit. Decades later, her reign as the Queen of the Bay remains unquestioned.

Suga-T recently released the official video for “Beat It Up,” a standout track from her album I Am Heiress. The visual brings her commanding presence to life with a cinematic feel, filmed by Jae Synth. Executive produced by Hip Hop Mom Productions and her brother E-40, the video adds depth, edge, and authenticity to the record. It captures Suga-T’s confidence, longevity, and unapologetic energy—proof that real legends never fade.

Watch “Beat It Up” here:

Released through Suga-T Music, I Am Heiress marks a major milestone as Suga-T’s 25th album overall, including 20 solo projects and 5 group releases still counting. The album represents growth, power, and ownership—qualities Suga-T has embodied throughout her journey in hip hop. Fans can stream the album on all major platforms and purchase official merchandise directly at www.suga-t.com (http://www.suga-t.com/).

Beyond the studio, she has authored several books, works as a speaker, built a successful social enterprise and advocates for women and girls, violence prevention, wellness, and autism communities. Suga-T has been touring over the past few months with Afroman and DJ Mr. Mixx of 2 Live Crew, bringing both her classic catalog and new material to stages across the country. Her live performances continue to reinforce why she remains one of hip hop’s most enduring and respected artists.

From Vallejo to the world, Suga-T’s legacy is built on authenticity, resilience, and trailblazing impact. As the Queen of the Bay, she continues to move the culture forward—on record, on stage, in the communities, and on screen.

