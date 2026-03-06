Donald Trump acknowledged the possibility of American casualties as tensions continue to rise between the United States and Iran.

In a new interview with Time, the president addressed concerns about whether Americans should fear attacks on U.S. soil during the ongoing military confrontation.

When asked directly if Americans should be worried, Trump replied, “I guess.”

“I guess,” Trump, 79, responded. “But I think they’re worried about that all the time. We think about it all the time. We plan for it. But yeah, you know, we expect some things.”

He also spoke candidly about the realities of war, adding, “Like I said, some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”

The comments come shortly after six U.S. service members were killed in a retaliatory drone strike overseas. The attack followed a joint military operation involving the United States and Israel targeting Iranian positions, further intensifying an already volatile geopolitical standoff.

Trump's remarks appear aimed at preparing the public for the potential consequences of a prolonged military conflict. While officials continue to monitor threats abroad and domestically, the situation remains fluid as global leaders watch for the next developments in the crisis.