As immigration enforcement continues to impact families across the United States, some artists are using their platforms to amplify resistance and community support.

Minneapolis rapper, producer and singer-songwriter Tufawon, born Rafael Gonzalez, recently released his self-produced single, “No One Is Illegal.” The track arrives as local activists and organizers continue mobilizing in response to federal immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

Beyond music, Tufawon has also been active in community efforts that monitor immigration enforcement activity and support immigrant neighbors.

His album Gradient explores Indigenous identity across time and community.

“Indigenous people exist in every shade,” says Tufawon. “Long before colonization, we were trading, innovating, intermarrying, and influencing one another. This project is about who we are beyond that era. It highlights ancestral teachings through a contemporary medium.”