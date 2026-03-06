Ty Dolla $ign is back with new music, dropping his latest EP girl music vol. 1 via Atlantic Records. The six-track project marks a return to the singer and producer’s signature R&B sound while spotlighting collaborations across multiple generations of the genre.

The EP is led by the single “bad bitch alert,” which premiered on Apple Music during New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe. The project also features appearances from legendary vocalist Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers on “nobody has to know,” Grammy-winning star Brandy on “intention,” and fellow Grammy winner Leon Thomas on “miss u 2.”

According to Ty Dolla $ign, the EP focuses on musicality and simplicity while leaning back into the R&B foundation that built his fanbase. The concept for girl music vol. 1 was inspired by a conversation over dinner in New York City.

Designed with women in mind, the project aims to capture the kind of songs that fit every moment, from getting ready and hitting the club to late-night thoughts about a new crush.