Fighting between the United States, Israel and Iran intensified as the conflict entered its seventh day, with new airstrikes reported in Tehran and heightened tensions spreading across the region.

Israeli officials said they had launched what they described as a “broad-scale wave of strikes” targeting the Iranian capital. Iranian state media reported that Jomhuri Avenue, a major street in Tehran, was among the locations hit during the latest round of attacks.

The confrontation is also raising alarms in Lebanon. Israel announced it was targeting Hezbollah positions while maintaining a sweeping evacuation order for most of southern Beirut. The directive affects an area believed to be home to more than half a million residents, prompting widespread concern among civilians.

At the same time, Iran has continued its own military response. Several Middle Eastern countries reported intercepting incoming attacks as daylight broke across the region. Satellite imagery from the Arabian Peninsula suggests Iranian forces may be attempting to weaken regional air defenses by targeting US manufactured radar systems used to track missiles and drones.

In Washington, President Donald Trump signaled that the United States is prepared for a prolonged conflict. He said he had “no time limits” on how long the war could continue, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the campaign as one that had “only just begun.”

Trump also addressed concerns about rising fuel costs tied to the conflict. “If they rise, they rise,” he said.

“I don’t have any concern about it,” he added. “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.”

Gas prices have climbed about 20 cents per gallon in recent days. Trump said he does not plan to release oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

He also stated that the Strait of Hormuz will remain open because Iran’s navy is at the “bottom of the sea.”