X has introduced new restrictions targeting creators who publish artificial intelligence generated videos depicting armed conflicts without revealing that the material is fabricated.

The platform announced that users who share AI produced war footage without proper disclosure will lose access to its Creator Revenue Sharing Program. The change was confirmed by Nikita Bier, head of product at X, who outlined the updated policy in a post on the platform.

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground,” Bier wrote. “With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

Under the new rule, creators who fail to label AI generated conflict footage will face a 90 day suspension from the revenue sharing program. A second violation will lead to a permanent removal from the program.

The decision follows a surge of misleading war related videos circulating online after fighting in Iran escalated. Some of the clips spread widely across major social media platforms. One example reportedly showed Iranian rockets destroying a US jet and accumulated tens of millions of views. Another manipulated real missile footage by digitally enlarging the explosion.

X said it will identify potential violations through a mix of technology and community reporting. The company plans to analyze metadata and other indicators tied to generative AI tools while also relying on its Community Notes system to flag questionable posts.

The revenue sharing program allows popular creators to earn income from advertising tied to their posts. Critics have argued the system can reward viral content even when accuracy is questionable.

For now, the policy specifically targets AI generated war footage. Other forms of AI misinformation, including political deepfakes or deceptive influencer videos, are not covered.

Bier said the company intends to continue adjusting its approach. “We will continue to refine our policies and product to ensure X can be trusted during these critical moments,” he wrote.