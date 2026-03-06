Ye is scheduled to appear in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Friday as a civil case tied to renovations at his Malibu beach house continues to unfold.

The lawsuit was filed by Tony Saxon, a former worker on the project who claims he was brought in as a project manager but received payment only once during his time on the job. Saxon says he worked for roughly seven weeks before being dismissed.

He is seeking more than $1 million in damages, alleging unpaid wages, unsafe job conditions, and wrongful termination connected to the construction project.

On Thursday, Ye’s wife Bianca Censori spent the entire day on the witness stand providing testimony about her involvement in the property’s design. Censori told the court she holds degrees in architecture and served as the lead architect on Ye’s $57 million Malibu residence beginning in 2021.

During questioning, Censori explained that she worked on the project for several weeks before Saxon joined the team. She described her responsibilities as helping develop visual plans and concepts based on Ye’s creative direction.

According to Saxon’s claims, the vision for the home frequently shifted during the renovation process. He alleges Ye wanted major structural elements altered, including the removal of plumbing, wiring, and other components.

Saxon also says he suffered a serious injury while working on the site and was later dismissed from the project.

Ye is expected to testify in court Friday as the proceedings continue.