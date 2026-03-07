The Hip Hop Forever showcase is returning to South by Southwest in 2026, bringing a lineup of influential artists and emerging voices to Austin for a night dedicated to hip-hop culture and community.

The event will take place March 12 at Brushy Street Commons in downtown Austin, with doors opening ahead of a 7 p.m. showtime. As an official SXSW music event, Hip Hop Forever continues its mission of highlighting artists who honor hip-hop’s roots while pushing the culture forward.

This year’s lineup features performances from Indie Tribe, Derek Minor, Canon, Marty, Holy Gabanna, Mission, Don Ready and Parris Chariz.

The evening will be hosted by DJ Trendsetter Sense, an internationally recognized DJ known for his work across radio, live events and hip-hop media platforms.

Organizers describe Hip Hop Forever as more than a traditional showcase. The platform focuses on authenticity, intentional artistry and creating space for meaningful hip-hop performances that resonate beyond the stage.

Held during one of the world’s most influential music gatherings, the event brings together artists and fans for a celebration of lyricism, legacy and community. SXSW badge holders can attend in accordance with official festival entry policies, though capacity is limited and early arrival is encouraged.