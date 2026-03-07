Legendary producer Teddy Riley has issued a public apology to singer Keith Sweat. The reconciliation follows a recent viral interview where Riley made striking claims regarding his work on Sweat’s multi-platinum debut album.

The Original Allegations

The tension began after Riley appeared on the We In Miami Podcast. During the sit-down, the New Jack Swing pioneer claimed he had never been paid for the hit records he produced on Keith Sweat’s 1987 landmark debut, Make It Last Forever.

Riley alleged that despite the album selling millions of copies and housing massive hits like “I Want Her,” he was still waiting on his due compensation. “Somebody gonna pay,” Riley stated in the clip, which quickly circulated across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

The Apology

Following the backlash and “negative press” surrounding the remarks, Riley took to his official Instagram to walk back the comments. While the specific details of their private conversation remain confidential, the apology signals a desire to preserve the legacy of one of R&B’s most influential eras.

Legacy of a Classic

Make It Last Forever is widely considered a foundational project for the New Jack Swing genre, blending hip-hop beats with soulful R&B vocals. The collaboration between Riley and Sweat defined the sound of the late ’80s and launched Sweat into superstardom.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the public spat, with some viewing it as a bid for attention and others hoping for a genuine resolution between the two icons. For now, it seems the “King of New Jack Swing” is focused on mending fences with his longtime collaborator.